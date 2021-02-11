Sinfield to take to the roads for the Ricky Casey Trust

GRASSCROFT’S Kevin Sinfield is next month tackling another marathon charity challenge.

The former Leeds Rhinos rugby league legend has promised to run 51 miles to raise funds in memory of his former friend Ricky Casey.

The significance of 51 is the ‘Keepin it Renal’ event has been organised by the Ricky Casey Trust, of which Kevin is a patron, to celebrate what would have been his 51st birthday.

But others can take part in a less demanding virtual 5.1K or 51K walk, run or cycle or the 51-mile event between March 6-27 in memory of Ricky and to raise money for research into Renal Medullary Carcinoma (RMC), a rare and very aggressive form of kidney cancer, which claimed his life in 2019.

The trust was set up by Nicola, the widow of the firefighter who was heavily involved at Springhead Football Club.

Nicola said: “You often see people running for worthy charities like Maggies and the Alzheimer’s Society.

“We are a charity that is trying to support research into RMC which gets no publicity, no funds and no trials.

“Without our help, they would not get anywhere.”

The event will be global as Nicola has teamed up with the Chris ‘CJ’ Johnson Foundation in Texas, USA.

Chris died in 2012 aged 39 and his mother Ritchie set up the foundation which shares the same objectives to raise awareness and funds for research into RMC.

Nicola added when Ricky was ill the foundation gave her support which she was unable to get in the UK.

The foundation has been raising funds for seven years and last June the trust, which was being set up at that time, teamed up for a virtual walk.

And though people can walk, run or cycle between March 6-27, there will be a special finale on March 27 on either side of the Atlantic.

That will include Nicola’s 23-year-old son Ellis running a marathon that day.

Nicola, who described setting up the trust as an emotional rollercoaster, is grateful for the support from Kevin in helping raise its profile. Kevin said in a Tweet: “I’m proud to be taking part in another running challenge in March, and it’s for the Ricky Casey Trust.

“Keepin in Renal is a walk, run, or cycle event, raising awareness and funds for Renal Medullary Carcinoma

“There is something for everyone, so please support and get involved. Let’s get movin!”

RMC predominantly afflicts young adults and adolescents of African descent and people with the sickle cell trait, sickle cell disease or other haemoglobin disorders that can cause red blood cells to change into a sickle shape.

RMC can affect people of any age, and men are twice as likely to be affected by RMC than women.

It is one of the most aggressive kidney cancers and half of a patient study showed that most do not survive longer than four months from diagnosis.

• To take part in Keepin It Renal, go to tinyurl.com/1aeqr1sl

Nicola asks for those taking part to buy a t-shirt or vest at £10 which is aimed at helping raise awareness of RMC.

If anybody wants to raise money through sponsorship that is optional but would be welcome.

The trust would like to receive photos and videos from those taking part and these will again be shared on social media.

For further information, email Info@therickycaseytrust.org.uk

