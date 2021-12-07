‘Sir Kev’ not buying calls for real life honour

KEVIN Sinfield is not buying into calls for his Sir nickname among Leeds fans to become real after his latest fundraising feat.

He would much rather the Government fund research into motor neurone disease.

His run was not without its issues – he admitted at one point, ‘my legs stopped working.’



But as he approaches raising an astonishing £5 million in total to support those living with MND, he is not getting caught up in demand for a knighthood, with Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham and several famous faces leading the calls.

Instead, his main focus is the charities he supports, the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease and the MND Association

Kevin, who received an OBE after bringing in £2.7 million by running seven marathons in seven days last year, said: “It’s really nice but I’d much rather the Government keep giving funds to MND and we try to find a cure.

“We’re a team and as has been shown over the last 18 months, it’s a huge team effort.

“Before that point, I was very fortunate to play in such a wonderful team with some great lads, many of whom came and joined me for sections and were outstanding.

“The big driver is the Rob Burrow care centre in Leeds, the sooner we can get that up the better. We want Rob to be able to open that.”

Mayor Burnham called for him to be recognised, saying: “What you’ve done for Rob but for anybody affected by motor neurone disease, you’ve given people hope and you’ve shown that friendship really means something deep and personal. That’s priceless.

“But to the powers that be in this country, I’d say isn’t it about time this great sport of rugby league, the bonds it builds between people who play the game, was recognised?

“I think it is and I now a lot of people want to see that and hear those immortal words, ‘Arise, Sir Kevin.’”

