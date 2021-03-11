Slow down! ‘Twenty is plenty’ scheme expanded

DOBCROSS has become the latest village to receive 20 miles per hour signage.

Uppermill and Greenfield have previously seen a number of key roads reduced in speed as protection for residents needing to step off narrow pavements to maintain social distancing.

Delph is next in line with Oldham Council confirming: “The signs and posts are due in for Delph so installation should be week commencing March 15.

“Reducing the speed limit will mean if there are any collisions the severity of them will be lessened.” The signs haven’t gone unnoticed. One indignant reader contacted the Independent and said:

“Noticed the new 20mph painted road markings (Wall Hill Road, Dobcross) next to the metal 30mph signs. Only Oldham Council could do this.”

