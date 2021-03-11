Grace’s garden is bloomin’ brilliant thanks to community effort

THERE was no sign of Nick Knowles or Alan Titchmarsh as the Saddleworth community swung into action for Greenfield youngster Grace Beharall.

But it was DIY SOS and Love Your Garden rolled into one as tradesmen, volunteers and friends came together to provide a dream garden for the brave seven-year-old.

In December 2019, Grace was diagnosed with large aggressive brain tumor. During her initial biopsy, she suffered an almost fatal bleed on the brain leaving her paralysed in intensive care over Christmas.

Grace spent the following six months in hospital. She underwent numerous major operations, rigorous chemotherapy and high dose radiotherapy to combat the disease.

Alongside this, she has worked incredibly hard learning to walk and talk again. Covid-19 impacted Grace heavily as hospital services were restricted and the family were kept apart for two months.

Since leaving hospital in June, Grace’s cancer has remained under control. But she requires MRI scans every three months as this rare cancer will, inevitable and sadly, reoccur.

The lasting effects of the bleed on her brain have left Grace with mobility, communication and cognitive difficulties.

She can only walk short distances unaided, must remain tube fed due to an unsafe swallow and struggles with her sensory perception.

Mum Sam Beharall also knew the family outdoor space as it was wouldn’t be safe for Grace to continue her physio and rehabilitation work at home.

So, she approached friends Matt and Sally at Aspinall Trades Limited to ask for help designing a garden, very low on maintenance and raised up so Grace needn’t worry about steps.

It wasn’t an easy design but Sally and Matt knew whatever obstacles they wouldn’t charge a penny for the work.

Already planning to contact parents from St Mary’s School in Greenfield who know the family, the couple wanted to ask for help to complete the work.

Step forward Rob Fryer – a close friend of the Beharalls – who completed a 10km race to raise money for the project.

With all the donations and volunteers help, Aspinall Trades achieved their initial goal to give the family a special space without charge.

The limited spend meant that special sensory equipment has also been purchased for Grace to help make her garden the perfect space to learn and have fun whilst developing her changed abilities following her treatment. Planned internal alterations are also now being funded by the project.

Jon Allmand, school dad, friend and director of Miers Construction Products Limited, donated all the materials for the garden.

A succession of businesses then came to the fore to ensure Grace had a garden to remember.

So take a bow: Aspinall Trades Limited, Wolf Rock Construction, Berkeley Construction, First Choice Windows, BB Scaffolding Services, Brand Consortia Limited, Booths Garden Centre, B Roebuck Plastering, Electritec Services; Manchester Cabins and Benchmark Building Supplies in Mossley.

A team of dads were assigned social distances shifts and work, mainly at weekends, started in November.

Recent snow and frost delayed the final tasks but a beautiful new sanctuary space has now been completed for Grace and her family.

“My family and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful community, friends and family for their continued support,” said mum Sam.

“It has warmed our hearts and helped keep us positive through what was a very difficult year.

“During such uncertain times for so many, they have still found it in themselves to reach out to us with kindness. For this we will be forever grateful.

“Grace is making amazing progress and we are adjusting to our new normal. Now completed, the garden is going to make such a huge difference to our daily family life.

“We now have that much needed safe outdoor space for Grace to enjoy and continue to thrive in.

“It’s been incredible to watch the hard work and generosity put in by so many. Special mentions need to go to Rob who was the initial inspiration and driving force behind the fundraising.

“It was Sally’s kindness and determination that has brought together such a fantastic team and kept everything co-ordinated.

“Her husband Matt has been the front man of the project; the foreman and the grafter. It’s truly amazing what they have all achieved. I wish we could thank everyone personally. To all those who donated money, time and resources we thank you.”

Matt added: “We knew what we wanted to do, we knew what we wanted to give the family, we just simply didn’t expect so much generosity from all involved.

“So, we have been overwhelmed and are incredibly proud of a team who moved mountains for this project. A massive thank you to everyone involved.”

Champing at the bit to help but restricted by the pandemic, Chantelle Tupman from the Wagon in Uppermill has offered to put celebratory treats for the team when everyone can get together.

