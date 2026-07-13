Smoke from Dovestones moorland fire reaches Manchester as crews continue containment efforts

Firefighters remain at the scene of a moorland fire near Dovestones Reservoir as efforts continue to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

Emergency crews have been working alongside partner agencies since the fire broke out, with resources remaining in place across the affected area.

The impact of the fire is being felt well beyond Saddleworth, with strong winds carrying smoke across large parts of Greater Manchester.

Residents have reported haze and the smell of smoke as far away as Manchester city centre, while earlier today the publication was sent a video filmed from Werneth Low in Hyde showing the extent of the smoke plume. Residents have reported haze and the smell of smoke as far away as Manchester city centre, while earlier today the publication was sent a video filmed from Werneth Low in Hyde showing the extent of the smoke plume.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the fire remains active and has urged members of the public to stay away from the area while operations continue.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain at the scene of a moorland fire near Dovestones Reservoir and continue to work with partner agencies to contain the fire and prevent further spread.

“Due to strong winds, smoke from the fire has travelled significant distances, with people reporting haze and the smell of smoke as far as Manchester city centre and other parts of Greater Manchester.”

Residents affected by smoke are being advised to keep windows and doors closed where possible.

Emergency services are also asking people to avoid the Dovestones area to allow firefighters and partner agencies to work safely. Emergency services are also asking people to avoid the Dovestones area to allow firefighters and partner agencies to work safely.

The fire broke out on moorland close to the reservoir and has continued to smoulder overnight, with crews focusing on tackling hotspots and limiting further spread.

Images by Connor Pelech