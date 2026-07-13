Woman arrested on suspicion of arson as Dovestones fire investigation continues

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson as police continue their investigation into the moorland fires at Dovestones.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers from Oldham CID arrested a 20-year-old woman on Monday morning. She remains in custody for questioning while enquiries continue.

The arrest comes as emergency services remain at the scene of the fire, which has affected large areas of moorland around Dovestones Reservoir and led to significant road closures and access restrictions.

Detective Inspector Andrew Day, of Oldham CID, said: “We are aware of social media posts circulating regarding this incident and would like to stress that this is a live police investigation. Detective Inspector Andrew Day, of Oldham CID, said: “We are aware of social media posts circulating regarding this incident and would like to stress that this is a live police investigation.

We would encourage people to stop speculating regarding this and if you do have information, please report it to ourselves.”

Police say there are limits to the information that can be released while the investigation remains ongoing and have urged members of the public to avoid speculation online.

Saddleworth and Lees Neighbourhood Sergeant Andy Holian has also reiterated calls for people to stay away from the area while emergency services continue their work.

Access restrictions remain in force, with only local residents able to provide proof of address and farmers requiring legitimate access permitted into the affected area.

Road closures remain in place on Holmfirth Road and Bank Lane, with no public access currently available to Dovestones Reservoir.

Emergency services continue to monitor and tackle the fire, which has seen smoke spread across parts of Greater Manchester in recent days.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police