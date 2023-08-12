Solicitors go green with wildflower initiative

PEARSON Solicitors are helping the environment bloom as well as supporting a local school with their latest green initiative.

The Oldham-based firm’s residential property team is sending a ‘Welcome to your New Home’ card containing wildflower seeds to clients when they move house.

The cards have been sourced from Garden Greetings, a company formed by sixth formers at Oldham Hulme Grammar School as part of their Young Enterprise competition.

Once used, the biodegradable cards can then be planted in the garden because wildflower seeds are embedded inside.

Victoria Marshall, Head of Residential Property at Pearson, said: “We already have a future roots campaign offering sapling trees to new householders, but it’s not something everyone can accommodate.

“The wildflowers can go anywhere, even in the smallest of gardens, as the cards breakdown and the flowers are released.

“Nationally, we’ve lost 97 per cent of our wildflower meadows. They are so important as they provide pollinators and insects with food from leaves, pollen, nectar, shelter and places to breed.

“We all need to look after our environment and at Pearson we are just trying to do our bit.”

She added: “When we came across the scheme and were able to support the young pupils at Hulme, it was an easy decision to buy from them.

“Their business acumen has been great, they’ve delivered an impressive product to tight deadlines, communication has been straightforward, and I think many big businesses could learn a thing or two from them. I wish them well as they develop the business under its new name Foxglove Papers.”

Acacia Seward, Joel Birtles, Spencer Froggatt, Lloyd Coulter and Katie Lee make up the team who run the business which got to the national finals in the Young Enterprise scheme.

Lloyd said: “We are beyond happy to have been asked to create such a big order for a well-known firm like Pearson Solicitors.

“The large order was challenging as we had never provided so many cards before. However, after sourcing a local print shop that would print our cards for the price, we managed to find a way to make this possible.

“We also spent lots of time scoring the cards by hand, but as we all worked together, the skills we have learnt will be extremely helpful as we progress our business.

“We are so grateful to have been welcomed into the Pearson family and can’t wait to work with them more in the future.”

Katie added: “We have recently gone through a rebranding process as the competition came to an end.

“We felt that as we took the steps to create a real business, it was important to start on a clean slate and changing our name was an important part of this.

“We are now called Foxglove Papers, a name we feel combines sophistication with fun, just how we want our brand to be represented.

“We are very excited for the journey we have ahead and can’t wait to see where this can take us.”

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers can trace its roots back to 1874. They offer a range of legal and financial services to private and commercial clients from offices in Oldham, Hollinwood and Failsworth.

