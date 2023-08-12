All ages make Greenfield community clean-up success

MISERABLE weather did not dampen the spirits of volunteers who turned out in force for a litter pick to help keep Greenfield clean and tidy.

A group of 24 volunteers took part in the community event on Saturday, July 29, which was organised by Street Scene Greenfield Group (SSGG).

Peter Lowe, coordinator for SSGG, said: “Children had a great fun time and were proud of having helped to keep our lovely village clean.

“The morning concluded with presentations of thank you certificates, which they can show friends and classmates when returning to school.

“They amassed 18 bags of rubbish, which were removed by OMBC. This is a sign of improvement over the years, as the first litter-pick collected 66 bags.

“Thanks go to residents and visitors who show respect for our lovely environment.

“The downside is still the random discarding of dog poo-bags, particularly along the bridle-way and tow path, and cigarette dimps.

“SSGG thanks those who regularly and randomly undertake litter-picks and who take their rubbish and poo-bags home.”

Street Scene Greenfield Group is a sub-group of Greenfield & Grasscroft Residents Association. It was formed in January 2009 to tidy up the area and give Greenfield an identity.

Their regular events include community litter picks and intensive work to the canal towpath, and they have also carried out improvements such as installing a village heritage sign, a raised flower bed and planter, and a Christmas tree.

Find out more online.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

