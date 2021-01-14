Some public worship suspended across Saddleworth

PUBLIC worship in the CofE churches across Saddleworth is suspended until at least early February.

The decision was made following meetings of the seven PCCs in the benefice, to suspend public worship in all our churches Reverend Canon Sharon Jones, team rector, said: “We recognise that for some this will be a sad and bitter disappointment, but, after due consideration and discussion, became convinced that this was the wisest and most responsible course of action.

“We will continue our online provision and encourage everyone to engage in whatever way they can, and to demonstrate pastoral care for those whose emotional and mental needs are considerable.”

Find out more about the churches and their online provision on their website: https://cofeinsaddleworth.org.uk

