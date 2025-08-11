‘Songs and Smiles’ to connect generations in Delph

‘SONGS and Smiles’ will fill a Delph retirement village as sessions bring residents and young children together to help reduce loneliness and create connections.

The Together Project, a national charity, runs sessions across the country to create moments of joy and connections between people of all ages who would not usually get the chance to spend time together.

They aim to boost wellbeing, reduce loneliness and create stronger, happier communities through joyful intergenerational experiences.

Their Songs and Smiles sessions in care homes bring 0 to 4-year-olds, their grown-ups and care home residents together for an hour of music, movement, a cuppa and a chat.

They are starting new sessions at Stoneswood Retirement Village, on Oldham Road, in September, fully funded for a year by Global Make Some Noise.

The sessions include a selection of songs for voices of all ages, instruments to develop coordination and participation, snacks and refreshments, and time to chat.

Their impact report states: “At the heart of our work is a simple but powerful idea: when generations connect, amazing things happen.

“Whether it’s a toddler sharing a giggle with a care home resident, or colourful artwork arriving from a child to an older adult living in a care home, our activities help combat social isolation and create moments of real joy.

“We run a combination of large-scale programmes and local community projects, all designed to build meaningful connections.

“Songs and Smiles brings little ones, their grown-ups and older people together in care homes for music, movement and laughter. These uplifting sessions are packed with fun, friendship and warmth.

“Although it’s only an hour long, Songs and Smiles packs in a remarkable amount of benefits. As well as reducing loneliness for parents/guardians and older people, the programme incorporates a growing body of research around child development.

“Bringing together singing, movement, social interaction and other stimuli (like bubbles!), Songs and Smiles is designed to develop rhythm and coordination, build confidence and stimulate the senses in a way that promotes healthy development in our little humans.”

The sessions at Stoneswood Retirement Village will run weekly on a Thursday at 11am in term time from September and can be booked online.

They are free to attend for 0 to 4-year-olds and their grown-ups (parents, carers, grandparents, childminders).

New sessions are also launching in Didsbury and Sale, alongside current ones in Dukinfield, Stockport, Altrincham, Bury, Tottington and Slaithwaite.

Find out more about Songs and Smiles on The Together Project website.