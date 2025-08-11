Classic British film set for Denshaw screening

A BRITISH coming-of-age drama is the next film coming to the big screen in Denshaw.

Denshaw Village Cinema will be showing Kes on Saturday, August 16.

There will be two screenings at the village hall on Ripponden Road, which is wheelchair accessible, at 4pm and 7pm.

Refreshments and drinks – both alcoholic and non-alcoholic – will be available 30 minutes before each show starts.

Directed by Ken Loach, Kes follows the story of 15-year-old Billy, who comes from a dysfunctional working-class family and is a no-hoper at school.

However, he discovers his own private means of fulfilment when he adopts a fledgling kestrel – a predatory bird – and proceeds to train it in the art of falconry.

Denshaw Village Cinema shows films – selected by members of the community – every fortnight on Saturday evenings in the 50-seat independent cinema.

Tickets are £6 for adults and £5 for children. Seats can be reserved by contacting 07845 698 551