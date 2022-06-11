Sound of brass returns to Saddleworth with Whit Friday band contests

THE sound of brass rang around Saddleworth as the popular Whit Friday Band Contests returned for the first time in three years.

The event, dubbed as ‘The Greatest Free Show on Earth’, has been cancelled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but was back on the calendar for June 10.

Across the villages, contests attracted hundreds of local spectators and bands as well as those from up and down the country and even abroad, including Switzerland and Norway.

Prizes were awarded by each contest, as well as to an overall winner. Results to be confirmed soon.

The next Autumn Leaves brass band competition will take place on Sunday, September 4 on Ladhill Playing Field and Greenfield Cricket Club, with around 20 local bands competing. More details to follow soon.

Trom Bony M Warwick Brass Band at Christ Church Friezland Chav Brass Black Dyke Band Brighouse BD1 Brass University of Sheffield Alumni Skeie Brass from Norway Lancaster University Delph Band Salvo Brass University of Sheffield Alumni

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

