Sound of brass returns to Saddleworth with Whit Friday band contests

Aimee Belmore June 11, 2022 No Comments

THE sound of brass rang around Saddleworth as the popular Whit Friday Band Contests returned for the first time in three years.

The event, dubbed as ‘The Greatest Free Show on Earth’, has been cancelled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but was back on the calendar for June 10.

Across the villages, contests attracted hundreds of local spectators and bands as well as those from up and down the country and even abroad, including Switzerland and Norway.

Prizes were awarded by each contest, as well as to an overall winner. Results to be confirmed soon.

  • The next Autumn Leaves brass band competition will take place on Sunday, September 4 on Ladhill Playing Field and Greenfield Cricket Club, with around 20 local bands competing. More details to follow soon.
Trom Bony M
Warwick Brass Band at Christ Church Friezland
Chav Brass
Black Dyke Band
Brighouse
BD1 Brass
University of Sheffield Alumni
Skeie Brass from Norway
Lancaster University
Delph Band
Salvo Brass
