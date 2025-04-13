Entertainment

Sound of Sunday brass returns to Delph Band Club

Aimee Belmore April 13, 2025

FILL your Sunday evenings with the sound of brass as free monthly concerts return to Delph Band Club.

The popular concerts are back at the Club, at Lawton Square, for a new series starting on April 13.

All are welcome. There is free entry and a start time of 7.30pm for each event.

The upcoming dates are:

  • April 13 – Friezland Band
  • May 18 – Middleton Band
  • June 29 – Mossley Band.

For more information, and to check upcoming events, visit Delph Band Club’s Facebook page.