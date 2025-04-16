Saddleworth artists to display their work on the other side of the hills

A PAIR of Saddleworth artists are preparing to show how they were inspired by growing up on this side of the Pennines to the other.

Kevin Haynes and Peter Stanaway are known for their paintings of life in industrial towns.

Now their work will be shown at an exhibition called Two Lancashire Lads – Northern Towns and Their People at the Mosaic Gallery in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

About 50 pieces will make up the display at Dean Clough and most will be inspired by growing up in the area.

Dobcross-based Kevin, 75, said: “I was born and brought up in Oldham, so it’s embedded in me.

“Visitors will see quite a bit of nostalgia there, that they will probably be able to relate to.

“The exhibition is also a celebration of our friendship.”

Peter, 82, has been based in Springhead since moving there to work as an art teacher.

And the thrill of seeing people admire his creations does not dull as he said: “I get a great amount of pleasure when people enjoy my work.”

The exhibition will be at the Mosaic Gallery at Dean Clough in Halifax from Saturday, April 19 to May 25. Visitors can also meet the artists from 12pm until 2pm on April 19.

