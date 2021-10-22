Spanish tapas night serves up charity funds

A SPANISH tapas night at The White Lion in Delph served up a treat for guests as well as raising £1,024.88 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

The event was the first of the pub’s ‘cruise around the world’ charity nights, with this particular one held in memory of Delph farmer Steve Alderson, who died in April.

Steve’s family and friends were among the 61 diners who tucked into the Spanish tapas and enjoyed sangria as well as playing stand up bingo.

There was also a raffle, with prizes including vouchers donated by The Old Bell, The Bank Delph and Millgate Arts Centre, and an impressive hamper for the winner of the silent auction.

The pub said: “We would like to thank every single person who joined us for our first charity tapas night.

“There were loads of prizes to be won which were generously donated by local businesses. We would also like to thank our friend Carl who generously bid £250 on our silent auction and took home the amazing hamper.

“Thanks everyone for making such an enjoyable and memorable night.”

The charity nights will be held each month, with proceeds going to a local charity or cause.

The next event is on Tuesday, November 2 and will be a Thai tapas night raising money for Delph School.

