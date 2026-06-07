‘Special and welcoming’ Salsa Beauty celebrates 20 years

A ‘SPECIAL and welcoming space’ at Salsa Beauty Rooms in Mossley was celebrated as the salon reached its 20th anniversary.

Sarah Wilde and Sally Beswick invited clients old and new to join them for the milestone event at their salon on Stamford Street.

The pair, who officially opened Salsa Beauty on April 5, 2006, unveiled the salon’s new look after a recent refurbishment, along with new brands and products.

There was also prosecco, cake and plenty of memories as customers came through the doors to share in the birthday celebrations.

Sarah and Sally told the Independent: “We had clients old and new that came to see us, including some surprises too of clients who had moved away. It was fantastic to see them all.

“We would like to thank everyone that came and for all the messages from people that couldn’t make it.

“We had some lovely, unexpected gifts and complements in cards, which makes us happy that we have managed to achieve such a special and welcoming space for the community.

“We would like to thank Sharon Hudson for our fabulous cake and The Blossom and Brew Bar for our lovely flowers.”

They continued: “20 years of Salsa Beauty Rooms has been eventful, with so many ups and downs. We are living proof of ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’.

“It all started with an idea whilst drinking wine and now we wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We work hard to give our clients the best experience and we are so proud of what we have achieved in our ‘community hub’.

“We thank each and every one of you for your loyalty and support over the years. Here’s to another 20 years!”

Find out more about the salon on their Facebook page.