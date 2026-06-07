Uppermill office proves success for Pearson Solicitors one year on

A YEAR after opening its doors in the heart of Uppermill, Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers says its Saddleworth venture has exceeded expectations.

The firm moved into the restored High Street building, formerly occupied by the Oldham Chronicle, last year as part of a return to the area.

Twelve months on, the office has established itself as a busy base for legal and financial services, attracting both local residents and businesses seeking advice closer to home.

According to the firm, many Saddleworth clients who previously travelled to Oldham for appointments are now choosing to use the Uppermill office instead, with meeting rooms and boardroom facilities seeing regular use throughout the week.

The office provides access to a wide range of services, including family law, wills and probate, employment matters, property transactions, commercial work and personal injury claims.

Its location has also proved popular with staff and visitors alike. Situated alongside the canal and offering on-site parking, the office has become a convenient alternative for clients across Saddleworth and the surrounding villages.

Beyond its legal and financial work, the premises has also developed a cultural role through an ongoing partnership with the Saddleworth Group of Artists. Quarterly exhibitions featuring local artists have transformed meeting spaces into galleries, giving visitors an opportunity to view work from creative talent across the area.

Directors Joanne Ormston and Richard Eastwood said: “Our first year in Uppermill has exceeded expectations. We have been warmly welcomed by the local community and have seen strong demand from both private and business clients who value having access to legal and financial advice on their doorstep.

“The office has become much more than a workplace; it has become a genuine community hub.”

Pearson says the arrival of the professional services firm has also brought additional weekday footfall into the village, benefiting nearby cafés, restaurants and independent retailers.

What began as the redevelopment of a prominent High Street building has quickly evolved into a well-used community asset, blending professional services with local engagement.