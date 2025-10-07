Specialist physiotherapy practice to raise funds for charity at silver jubilee dinner

A SPECIALIST physiotherapy practice is marking 25 years of treating patients with brain injuries and debilitating conditions by raising funds for a vital charity at its silver jubilee dinner.

Physio Matters, based on Rochdale Road in Royton, was founded by former NHS physiotherapist Colin Green, who sold his house and moved into a caravan to help fund his venture.

Now he leads a 20-strong team of specialist physios and business support staff treating adults and children with brain injuries, strokes, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Cerebral Palsy and other complex conditions.

And the practice’s 25th anniversary dinner, which takes place at Salford’s Lowry Theatre next month, is not just a celebration of this milestone.

For it also aims to raise valuable funds for Physio Matters’ nominated Charity of the Year, Day One Trauma Support.

Current and former patients will be among the 140 guests joining the team at the dinner to hear from Day One Trauma Support volunteer Paul Price, who was injured in the Manchester Arena bombing.

His partner, Elaine, was killed in the attack and he spent nine months in hospital, including 12 days in an induced coma.

Day One Trauma Support has helped Paul through his long recovery journey, and he now supports others who are recovering from major traumatic events as a peer support volunteer.

Colin said: “I heard Paul speak at an event organised by Day One Trauma Support – a brilliant charity whose support workers literally help people and their loved ones from the first day in hospital.

“He’s someone with lived experience, it’s a very powerful story, so we’ve invited him to come along and speak.

“The night is a celebration of what we’ve achieved over the past 25 years. I spent the first 10 years working on my own, driving from one patient’s home to the next.

“But then demand started to grow and the team has grown from there, especially in the last 10 years, to where we are now.”

This will be the latest link between Physio Matters and Day One Trauma Support.

For Greenfield-based Colin raised funds for the cause by becoming the first person to complete the 200-mile Greater Manchester Ringway route, which takes in all 10 boroughs of the area, in one run.

It meant sleeping in train station shelters, even a churchyard, plus short power naps at a variety of locations during his 84-hour journey.

Physio Matters, a double winner at the 2019 Oldham Business Awards, moved into its current specially adapted premises on Rochdale Road just over 12 months ago and has expanded its specialisms to include musculoskeletal (MSK) physiotherapy and sports therapy, treating conditions affecting the body’s muscles, joints, bones, tendons, and ligaments.