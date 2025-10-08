Frank Rothwell to lead Embryo of idea for Oldham artwork

FRANK Rothwell hopes to go back to where it all began to make his latest impact on the area’s landscape.

Now the Greenfield-based owner of Oldham Athletic wants to spearhead the installation of a new piece of art in the town, next to the M60 at Hollinwood.

A large gear wheel would sit there with a smaller gear wheel in mesh, with a target date of 2028 set.

At the centre of the bigger structure will be a picture of an embryo, while an atom will feature in the middle of the smaller.

As he puts it, he is willing to ‘put my notoriety and OBE to some good to improve Oldham.’

And an inspiration for the sculpture will be the area’s role in creating new life through IVF treatment.

For its title will be The Oldham Embryo.

Mr Rothwell will launch a bid to attract funding for the project, which is costed at £1.8 million, at the Oldham Business Awards on Friday, October 3.

People will also get to see what is planned in front of the Queen Elizabeth Hall from that date until Monday, October 6.

And to Mr Rothwell, who has breathed new life into the town’s football club, the meaning lies on Boundary Park’s doorstep.

For the Royal Oldham Hospital across the road saw the birth if the world’s first test tube baby – Louise Brown in 1978.

It will also pay tribute to its past at the heart of the weaving industry, and it can help shape its future.

In a document, which will be circulated at the awards, Mr Rothwell says: “I propose we construct a large, ‘work of art’ and position it at the side of the M60 motorway in Hollinwood to identify Oldham to the world.

“I have made a quarter size model of the proposed public art to demonstrate the ambition and vision to promote Oldham and to provide a legacy of investment from the community, built by the community to celebrate Oldham’s communities.

“I want this project to enlighten the 40 million travellers that pass through Oldham on the M60 motorway every year that Oldham exists and to remind everyone of what Oldhamers are capable of.

“This work of art will inform the world of Oldham’s proud history of industry engineering and textiles, while also reminding the world that Oldham was the pioneer in the development of NE Businesses and investors will recognise and consider Oldham for their growth which in turn will improve prosperity for everyone in our town.

“I believe this very large work of art will attract new commercial investments which will benefit existing businesses creating even more jobs to help Oldham flourish, prosper and improve the quality of life for the people of Oldham making Oldham a better place for all Oldhamers to live. work, study. relax and socialise.”

As well as its role at the centre of IVF research – through which about 13 million babies have been born – the structures will tell much more.

The 27-metre diameter large gear wheel with 80 teeth will represent the town of Oldham.

The smaller one with 20 represents the people of Oldham. There are 20 electoral wards in Oldham and each tooth will be identified as a specific one.

Mr Rothwell adds: “When we all work together and rotate the small gear wheel, the large gear wheel also rotates making Oldham productive.

“Oldham will flourish and prosperity will follow for everyone.

“The wheels will tell the world that in Oldham we are industrious, we work hard and we all work together to make Oldham a great place to invest.”

Now the idea of The Oldham Embryo has been born, Mr Rothwell will appeal to local businesses to help assemble the money needed to make it a reality.

“Oldham is a young town and is blessed with a wealth of ambitious and talented young people who achieve fantastic qualifications at post 16 education,” he adds in his booklet.

“They are the future and the jewel in the crown of our town. This is the key element that businesses explore and look for.

“I want Oldham’s young people to be involved in making the artwork- learning new skills and keeping Oldham’s industrial heritage alive through a new generation of enthused and inspired young professionals.

“The fundraising model will require us to set up a new registered charity with trustees from Oldham and the accounts will be open to scrutiny and audit at all times.

“I expect pledges of donations from local businesses and individuals. We will apply for External Grants.”

“ANYONE looking to get involved is asked to make a pledge – donations cannot be made at this time – of either money or services to info@theoldhamembryo.co.uk.

And as Mr Rothwell summed up: “I want to make Oldham a better place.”