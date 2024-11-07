Spine-tingling ‘Haunting Julia’ to thrill at The Millgate

A ‘SPINE-TINGLING’ ghost story will have audiences on the edge of their seats this November at The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

Saddleworth Players present ‘Haunting Julia’ from November 16-23, starting at 7.30pm.

The chilling tale written by award-winning playwright Sir Alan Ayckbourn is a complete step away from his usual style and his only ghost story.

Julia was a prodigy and a gifted pianist, composing symphonies at eight years old. Twelve years on from her untimely and shocking death aged nineteen, three men are still haunted by their memories of her.

Julia’s father, Joe, has never really come to terms with her death. Now he wants answers and intends to get them… but are some questions better left unanswered?

In the Julia Lukin Centre, a music school and shrine-like museum, Julia’s bedroom has been recreated and preserved. Here, her ex-boyfriend Andy, Ken, a psychic, and Joe seek the truth about her death and questions are raised.

Do the three men have something more to reveal? Do ghosts really exist? Has Julia gone for good or not?

Joe believes his daughter is trying to contact him and eerie phenomena begin to overtake the building. Between the three men, the truth about Julia’s life and death are gradually revealed.

Pauline Walsh, director of ‘Haunting Julia’, said: “I am delighted to be directing ‘Haunting Julia’, a spine-tingling ghost story to warm us on a chilly November evening. I now have the excitement of transforming my ideas for the production into reality.

“The cast is in place, rehearsals have begun, and we are enjoying teasing out the qualities and motives of the three very different men involved in the action.

“All three need answers to the untimely death, 12 years previously, of Julia – a celebrated child music prodigy, known as Little Miss Mozart.

“It is a great joy to be able to work with the set builders, the sound and lighting experts, the props team, the wardrobe department, and the stage manager as we bring the pages of Sir Alan Ayckbourn’s one and only ghost story to life.

“By working hard together as a team, we hope to bring you the best possible production and are aiming to have fun at the same time.

“Needless to say, a ghost story needs to keep you on the edge of your seat and we have fiendish plans to make sure that your spine does indeed tingle!”

See ‘Haunting Julia’ from November 16-23 at The Millgate Arts Centre, Delph. Tickets cost £12/£6 and are available from TicketSource.

