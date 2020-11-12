Sponsored bike ride to help Shane in cancer battle

A SPONSORED bike ride in support of Saddleworth Rangers chairman Shane ‘Jocky’ Wilson will take place next month.

Shane has been having treatment for bowel cancer and the challenge will be to raise £10,000 towards any future treatments he may need.

And within three days of the launch, £5,000 had already been pledged.

Friends and former team-mates will take part in the challenge on December 28, travelling from the Rangers’ ground to the birthplace of rugby league in Huddersfield and back again.

Shane Tupaea and Karen Thompson are organising the ride.

Club treasurer Karen said: “While Jocky is continuing his treatment at The Christie, we wanted to do something to show him we’re all behind him and, as a club, we want to show him our love and support.

“The cycling challenge will be tough going for those who take it on and we’re hoping everyone at the club and beyond will support us so we can ensure Jocky can have any other medical help he needs.”

Due to Covid-19, the sponsored ride has been restricted to 20 riders who have already been signed up.

The plan is for each rider to have a sponsor who will pledge £500 with each having their company logo on their cyclist’s shirt.

Ten sponsors have also been secured and anybody else interested can contact Karen on 07970 370336.

People will also be able to show their support through a JustGiving page when the ride takes place, details of which will soon be released.

A golf day in support of Shane, due to take place this month, has unfortunately had to be cancelled due to the national lockdown.

