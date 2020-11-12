Latics Latest: Tony Bugby brings an update from Boundary Park

IT is fair to say Oldham Athletic will be getting to know Bradford City well with three meetings in three different competitions in the space of 33 days.

The first of the meetings was this week at Bradford City’s Utilita Energy Stadium in the Football League Trophy.

This will be followed by another visit across the Pennines, to what most fans still call Valley Parade, over the weekend of November 27-30 in the second round of the Emirates FA Cup. When the draw was made live on BBC television on Monday, November 9, Latics were the last ball from the 40 teams to be plucked out by Danny Cowley who took then non-league Lincoln City to the quarter finals of the cup in 2017.

Bradford will then make the trip along the M62 for a league match at Boundary Park on Saturday, December 12.

Latics safely negotiated a tricky first-round tie at National League side Hampton and Richmond where they edged a nervous 3-2 victory.

Amazingly it was the second time in three seasons they drew the semi-pro side having scraped a 2-1 victory in November 2018 thanks to a 94th minute goal from Rob Hunt.

After a terrible start to the current campaign, in which they took one point from their first five league matches, Latics appear to have turned the corner and their new-look side is gaining momentum.

They have 10 points from their last six matches – three wins and a draw – to climb to the giddy heights of 19th place and seven clear of the relegation places.

Latics won on the road at Bolton Wanderers and Southend United and then posted a first home league victory at the sixth attempt against Cheltenham Town.

Head coach Harry Kewell has found a prolific goalscorer as Conon McAleny has eight in 12 appearances – it was eight in eight.

McAleny, who arrived after being freed by Fleetwood Town, has not scored in the last four matches he played, though, and has missed the last three through an injury picked up in the win at Southend.

Latics will be looking to continue their improved form at home to struggling Scunthorpe United on Saturday, November 14.

That is followed by back-to-back road trips to high-flying Exeter City and League Two new boys Barrow.

And December begins with a home game against Tranmere Rovers, followed by a visit to Cambridge United and visit from Bradford City.

• FORMER Oldham Athletic player George Edmundson has been suspended by Rangers to breaching Covid-19 regulations, the Scottish club has confirmed.

A statement from the Ibrox side said central defender Edmundson, who joined Rangers following a £700,000 transfer in the summer of 2019, and winger Jordan Jones attended a private gathering on Sunday “with others outside their household”.

The pair will now be investigated by the club and must isolate for 14 days.

