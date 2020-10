Something ‘spook-tacular’ is happening in Diggle.

Friends of Diggle School have created a fabulous Halloween trail. There are 20 masterpieces to find scattered across the village with special clues hidden on each one.

Starting on Friday, October 23 and running through to Sunday, November 1, trail sheets are available at Grandpa Greene’s Luxury Ice Cream and The Gate Inn for £3.

Children are encouraged to take part wearing fancy dress. A yummy treat will be available at the end.

