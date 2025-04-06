Spring Festival to bring free family fun to Medlock Valley

A DAY filled with creativity, nature and fun for all ages is planned during the Easter holidays in the Medlock Valley.

Environmental charity Groundwork Greater Manchester has organised a Spring Festival that’s free for the community to attend.

It will take place on Thursday, April 10, at Lees Brook Nature Park from 10am to 3pm.

The festival is also an opportunity to celebrate a £1.2 million initiative led by the charity to restore woodland, protect habitats and halt species decline across 30 hectares of canal network, riverbank, grassland, woodland and wetland along the Medlock Valley.

There will be a scavenger hunt around the park and a chance to explore its beauty with self-led nature trails, as well as pond dipping, wildflower planting and toasting marshmallows on a fire pit.

Visitors can watch a skilled chainsaw artist carve a heron statue, which will be installed in the park after the event, and engage in eco-friendly crafts to learn new skills.

Local schools are invited to participate in an art competition to showcase the talent of young artists.

Local stalls will feature handmade crafts, chutneys, books and a refill station for eco-friendly products, and there will be a variety of refreshments – including a coffee van, ice cream van, and a pizza van.

“We hope this event will connect more people with nature and the benefits it brings to people’s wellbeing and community connectivity,” said Lou Smith, Project Manager for the Medlock Valley Restoration Project at Groundwork Greater Manchester.

“It’s a great way for people of all ages to connect with nature, learn new skills, and see firsthand the positive impact of our restoration efforts. We look forward to welcoming everyone.”

