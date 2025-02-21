Grotton to host circus extravaganza and Easter market

GROTTON Residents Association and LSG Business Hub have teamed up to bring a touch of magic to Saddleworth this Easter.

The big top will head to Grotton Pavillion on Sunday, April 13, from 11am to 4pm.

And there will be two performances from Circus Sensible in their ‘baby big top’, with shows at noon and 2pm.

A free circus skills workshop will be running throughout the day, providing an opportunity to learn juggling, plate spinning and more.

The Easter Market will feature a variety of stalls from local independent sellers, set up outdoors under marquees.

Visitors can also enjoy a tombola, raffle, face painting, and an Easter bonnet Parade, adding to the festive atmosphere.

DJ Andy Stott will be providing music and entertainment throughout the day. Meanwhile, visitors can refuel with food from The Pavilion café, offering hot dogs, pizza, cakes, sweets, and a selection of hot and cold drinks.

The popular Container Bar will also be open, serving Grotton Gold lager, IPA, Prosecco, and gin and tonic.

Entry to the market is free, while tickets for the circus shows are priced at £6 per person.

Tickets can be purchased from Anna at Matthew James Furniture in Grotton or reserved via email at grottonresidents@hotmail.com.

