Springhead backing local lad Zach in Wembley cup quest

EXPECT A Springhead swarm heading towards Wembley as one of its own goes for glory.

And Zach Eckersley has told how things he picked up from a local athletics club are standing him in good stead.

The Wigan Warriors star is looking to make it two Challenge Cup successes when his side faces Hull Kingston Rovers in the showpiece on Saturday, May 30.

Two years ago, he found himself centre stage after scoring a try at the national stadium in just his fifth senior match.

Now because he has known for longer that he will feature – he was only told four days prior in 2024 – a greater presence from Saddleworth is expected in the stands.

Even those who considered him a bit of black sheep for choosing Waterhead over Saddleworth Rangers.

“All my uncles played for Saddleworth, but I was Waterhead, which they weren’t too pleased with,” Eckersley, who admitted this year will be different as he is now living in Wigan when two years ago it was straight back to his parents’, revealed.

“I was a bit of a black sheep to them, but it’s where all my mates were and I lived around the corner.

“I’d sometimes get a bit of grief off them, but I think they understood. It was literally 30 seconds from where I lived at the time, and we had a good team. We won the Oldham Cup every year.

“In 2024, I was only told I was playing on the Tuesday before the game, but I already know Wembley isn’t a bad place to win at, definitely not.

“When you first walk into the ground and you go and see it, you get a feel for how big the stadium is.

“It’s the biggest ground in the UK, so it’s special.

“And in 2024, when I first walked out for the final, it was a bit like, ‘Wow/’ Then I scored quite early on.

“I can’t remember what minute it was, but already, there are a lot of great memories from being there and from the journey back. I suppose that’s the best bit.

“The final is a massive, massive game and they don’t hand places in the team out for nothing.

“You’ve got to perform well personally, and you’ve got to beat great teams to get there. All the lads know what it means to the club and the town.

“Now there are a few more family members going this year, so hopefully it’ll be even better.

“They’ll all meet at someone’s house and go down together probably. It’s special to have all the family going together.”

Eckersley has made Wigan’s right wing spot his own and he has established himself as a central part of coach Matt Peet’s plans.

And much of what he does can be trace back to his days at Saddleworth School, where he was a good sprinter.

For much of what he shows is the result of teachings in a sport well away from rugby league, athletics.

He was Oldham Schools’ sprint champion and came second in the Greater Manchester Schools’ Championships, while representing Oldham and Royton Harriers.

And what coach Karen Williams taught him then applies now as Eckersley added modestly: “I was all right.

“Dad took me down to try and help with my rugby really, because speed’s an important attribute in the game.

“I’d run with Karen and it definitely helped me with my speed. which is a big part of my game.”

Eckersley says he will head back to Springhead if he is successful at Wembley, but he will be returning to his home in Wigan first.

At 22-years-old, he will actually find himself Wigan’s senior winger as Noah Hodkinson lines up on the left in place of injured Liam Marshall.

And Wigan’s team will be very different than the one hammered 62-4 at Hull KR in Super League last Thursday. One that featured 10 debutants but offered a glimpse into the future.

A glimpse that told the incumbent there can be no easing off, not even after reaching Challenge Cup final.

Eckersley, who joked one of his priorities has been avoiding the sun this week because of his pale skin and ginger hair, continued: “The academy and scholarship systems do such a good job.

“You always know there’s someone coming through that’s such a good player, so you’ve always got to put your best foot forward.

“Wigan are always breeding talent and special players. Once you come to this club, you know how good of a place it is to be.

“There’s someone else who’d happily take your place if you sort of go off form, like Noah with Marshy’s injury.

“You’ve always got to perform at your best because there’s always someone that will take you on.”