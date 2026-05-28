Walker rescued from challenging path near Dovestones after fall

A WALKER had to be rescued from the rocky terrain of Birchen Clough near Dovestones after suffering a fall.

Volunteers from Oldham Mountain Rescue Team were called out to help paramedics following reports that a casualty had fallen near the waterfall within the clough.

Team members travelled by 4×4 vehicles past Greenfield Reservoir before continuing on foot alongside a paramedic to reach the injured walker on Friday afternoon (May 22).

Birchen Clough, a steep and rocky route popular with hikers exploring the Dovestones area, can become particularly difficult to navigate due to uneven ground and wet conditions around the waterfall.

After being assessed at the scene, the casualty was carefully escorted back down the demanding path to waiting rescue vehicles, before receiving further treatment from the paramedic.

In total, 10 volunteer rescuers were involved in the operation, which lasted almost three hours.

The incident is another reminder of the challenges faced by emergency teams called to remote beauty spots around Saddleworth, particularly as visitor numbers increase during warmer weather.

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team operates around the clock and relies entirely on donations and grants to continue responding to incidents across the local hills and moorland.

Those wishing to support the team’s work can donate via its JustGiving page