Springhead-raised author takes in ‘last’ home visit

A SPRINGHEAD-RAISED author has taken a trip down memory lane in what could be her last look at home.

Monique Turner visited her former secondary school at Mossley Hollins for a special visit on World Book Day, Thursday, March 5.

But Saddleworth is where she comes from and as she lives miles away, with her sister doing likewise, she could not resist one last look as memories came flooding back.

Monique said: “I made sure I went to Springhead on my way back.

“On the drive to Mossley Hollins, I did think about going the opposite way and past my old house.

“And I used to work at the Peels Arms. Somehow, I lost the job, but I remember losing it. I either got fired or I quit, I’m not sure which.

“My parents live in Shaw, but because both me and my sister have moved down south, they’ve now decided it’s time that they’re going to come to us.

“So this really was the last chance to come back and see where I was. I’m not sure of the next time I’ll ever be up here, really.

“Once my parents have left, I really don’t have anything to come back for.

“I knew as soon as I left the visit at Mossley Hollins to drive through Springhead that I’d have to park up and have a little cry and really take this in because this has always been my home.

“Even when I was at university, I’d come back home. I’d love coming back and seeing my parents and driving around places that I know

“This is a real comforting place for me. So to lose this, it’s going to be like leaving a part of me elsewhere.”

Monique may not know if she will ever be in Springhead again, but she certainly has a list of recommendations for people who do venture to the area.

Not least one particular shop as she added: “It really is unique area and I’ve told loads of people, if they ever come up this way, I’ve got all the places that they should visit.

“I’ve got the pie shop that I absolutely love, which is Village Manor Bakery in Waterhead. I said, ‘You have to go there, they do the best pies.’

“I’d also go for walks in Linear Park. I’ve got all my favourite things.”

Monique Turner took a trip down memory lane as she went back to Mossley Hollins, where she attended from 2003-2008.

With Island and Influencers and Sweet and Sour published, her third work is on the way.

She delivered an inspirational talk to year eight pupils about her work and how the path to where she is now was not always smooth.

And she told Saddleworth Independent certain stereotypes between life up north and down south do ring true.

She added: “When I walk down the pavement here and say, ‘Morning.,’ everyone’s going, ‘Morning.’

“I’ve had conversations in the Boots line, with people telling me their whole life story. I’d tell them mine and it’s just friendly and welcoming.

“When I first moved down south and I was doing that, people would look at me like, ‘Are you insane? Why are you looking at me? Why are you speaking to me?’

“A lot of people here have started off in quite difficult situations and to see them rise, break through and achieve their goals makes me so proud.”