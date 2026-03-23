Spirit of Saddleworth Award winners announced

VOLUNTEERS who go above and beyond to make Saddleworth a better place have been recognised for their service.

A total of 11 individuals and five groups received a Spirit of Saddleworth award after the area’s Parish Council decided their dedication should be honoured.

And all picked up their honour at a ceremony at Uppermill’s Civic Hall on Thursday, March 19.

Carol Oldham received an award after supporting local businesses through her Facebook group, Saddleworth Business Network, which champions independent traders and community initiatives.

Currently chair of Friends of Saddleworth School, she has also been heavily involved with Friends of Dobcross School (FODS).

Erica Ryan, group leader for Uppermill Methodist 20th Oldham Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, has dedicated more than 12 years planning activities while also leading and supervising the three groups each week, spending up to four hours each Tuesday at them.

Dr Eamon O’Daly has made a significant difference to the lives of people living with dementia and the people who care for them.

While Lydgate’s Jennifer Greenwood has led a team that has delivered so much for the village, from rescuing and managing its Parish Hall to tending to the flowerbeds and organising community events such as the Christmas illuminations and Whit Friday.

When she has a spare minute, she has also supported the campaign to protect the birthplace of female suffrage, which lies in that area.

Kye Steadman’s work for Youth Local Projects and at Greenfield’s Satellite Centre saw him honoured, while Katie Hodson’s dedication to her son’s school, St Anne’s Lydgate Primary, could not go unnoticed.

More than two decades served as secretary of Delph Allotment Society earned William Smith a Spirit of Saddleworth Award and Nicola Brown’s efforts with Lifeboat Recovery Hub and the 12 Step programme, which supports people in Saddleworth every Tuesday on their recovery journey, saw her join the roll of honour.

Through her involvement with the Lifeboat Recovery Hub and her commitment to the 12 Step programme, she has helped create a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals seeking freedom from addiction and the challenges that come with it.

Springhead’s Karen Jakeman was recognised for the several roles she occupies, including being a committee member of the Saddleworth Olympics group and the SASL (Scouthead, Austerlands, Springhead and Lees) Sports Group.

She is also part of LSG litter heroes – a litter picking group covering Lees, Springhead and Grotton, Lees and Springhead Whit Friday Band Contest and LSG business group, the local business hub where businesses are encouraged to join to support each other and the wider community.

Diggle’s Tracy Buckley also received an award for her dedication to the community.

During her time with Friends of Diggle, she secured more than £16,000 of funding for the Diggle School’s Trim Trail and launched the iconic Scarecrow Trails.

And Christopher Bannatyne was recognised for his ‘on set’ work in the theatre at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre.

After watching the panto three years ago, he decided to become a volunteer. After retiring from being a builder, he needed a new challenge.

Now he is the set builder for all the productions, building the stage and painting it, then making sure it is ready for the next event.

Groups were also honoured with a Spirit of Saddleworth Award.

Moorgate Campaign Group’s work to research and help prepare the campaign to have a footbridge at Moorgate and keep the public right of way open was recognised.

While the fundraising efforts of Saddleworth Parish Council Chairman’s Charity, which also arranges coach trips, fairs, catering for coffee mornings, concerts, lunches, meetings and supports the Parish Council in its duties made it a deserving recipient.

Years of keeping Greenfield tidy and looking after the village’s planters, plus its regular litter picks, saw Street Scene, Greenfield recognised.

And Dobcross’ Village Store earned its place on the list for its success after taking on the facility.

Finally, Scouthead and Austerlands Community Association was recognised for the work it does in bringing the community together.

Actively supporting other local organisations and community initiatives, it has helped provide a defibrillator at the Three Crowns pub.

Members also assist with the annual Remembrance Sunday event, organise welcoming coffee mornings and hold regular monthly meetings that keep residents connected.

In addition, the group supports the upkeep of Dawson’s Field and helps organise popular local events such as the car show and Summer Fair.

The Spirit of Saddleworth Awards have been reinstated by current chair of the Parish Council, Cllr Helen Bishop, who made it one of her goals to reinstate an updated version of a similar award it organised some years ago.

She said: “Having been involved in many community events over the years, I have been fortunate enough to meet and work alongside some incredibly selfless people.

“It has always played on mind that they rarely get much thanks, so this is about the Parish Council using its platform to recognise those important contributions and make sure they know how valued they are.”