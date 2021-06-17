Springhead salon sold

A hairdressing salon established in Springhead before World War Two has been sold subject to contract.

The well-known premises of Doris & Joan on Oldham Road was recently marketed as a three-bedroomed cottage for £150,000 with prospective buyers advised of cash offers only.

The property, also known as Clough House, includes a front room converted into a hairdressing business. It also contains lounge, dining room, kitchen, utility room and enclosed courtyard to the rear.

• Do you have any memories of Doris & Joan’s shop? Were you a customer? Email your memories to trevor@localcommunications.co.uk

