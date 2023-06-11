St Anne’s CE Lydgate PTA bags £1500 from Tesco’s community grant scheme

ST ANNE’S CE Lydgate PTA will receive £1500 that will be put towards the cost of installing an Outdoor Classroom at the Cedar Lane Primary school.

Between January and March 2023, supporters spent 3 months voting for the school with their blue tokens at both the Greenfield and Shaw Tesco stores.

The Outdoor Classroom will not only provide much-needed additional teaching space, but also an exciting learning area for pupils and teachers alike. Outdoor learning has proven benefits to mental health and wellbeing whilst a change of scenery can inspire greater concentration and rejuvenate interest in a subject matter.

Katie Hodson, Chair of the PTA said “This is a fantastic result! We are so grateful to Tesco and to our school community along with their extended family and friends. We were thrilled to see so much support flooding in. The PTA Committee have been working tirelessly since September with various fundraising events and initiatives to raise a total of £14K for the Outdoor Classroom. So this grant will really help us. We have a balance to pay of £6789 to complete the project in July so we are going all out in-between now and then to raise the funds. We are asking local businesses to sponsor us for £100. If you can help, please get in touch: pta@stannesschool.co.uk”

Tesco Community Grants is run in partnership with community charity Groundwork, who has awarded grants to thousands of local community projects every year.

Greg Barratt, the Community Champion at Greenfield Tesco is keen for other local charities to apply for the grant so that Tesco can help lots more local good causes. Greg said, “If you’re involved with a Saddleworth based charity then I urge you to go for it and apply. You could be lucky like St Anne’s and receive £1500 but there are other amounts too; £500 or a £1000 can also be awarded.”

Tesco’s Community Grants scheme – previously Tesco Bags of Help – has already provided over £100 million to more than 50,000 projects across Britain.

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities. To find out more visit www.tesco.com/communitygrants

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

