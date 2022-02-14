Station access improvements on Parish agenda

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council has added its voice to calls for Greenfield railway station to become more accessible and ‘fit for purpose’ for the 21st Century.

Currently the station’s Huddersfield-bound platform can only be accessed by a footbridge with steps on both sides.

Cllr John Battye put forward a motion at the Parish Council’s January meeting to lobby for the improvements to be made as soon as possible.

Councillors voted unanimously to write to Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Oldham East and Saddleworth MP Debbie Abrahams, Oldham Council and Transport for Greater Manchester.

Cllr Battye said: “Saddleworth Parish Council has a duty of care to lobby for wheelchair access and other passengers with walking difficulties to Greenfield Railway Station.

“The station, built in the mid-19th century, is impossible to access by wheelchair users from return journeys to Manchester and from Huddersfield.

“We want bring forward the provision of lifts to both platforms with a covered link bridge to facilitate access for wheelchair users, parents with prams and passengers with walking difficulties.

“This proposal is necessary to have a 21st century railway station fit for use by all, as required and in line with the 2010 Equality Act.



“There is plenty of room to put lifts in towards the Mossley end of the platform. It has got to be done now, not wait for the electrification – we cannot wait until 2041.”

Cllr Kathryn Phillips, who seconded the motion, added: “Think of the people with prams who find it impossible to use the stairs and bridge so they can’t go for a day out to Manchester with their children.”

Cllr Graham Sheldon commented: “This is something we have been asking about for many years. The disabled access is just non-existent on the Huddersfield-bound platform.

“We should also look at the parking and how the station could be developed with a shop or a café.”

And Cllr Kevin Dawson said: “There are 24 steps on either side of the bridge – some people just simply can’t do that.

“It is the only station in Oldham – surely it should have the best facilities. People have put up with this for too long.”

Greenfield Rail Action Group has also been campaigning for many years over accessible access, as well as trying to secure a half-hourly train service at the busy station.

