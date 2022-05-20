Step out for Solidarity Stroll

PULL on your walking boots and step out to join a Solidarity Stroll to raise funds for the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund.

The walk, guided by members of the group, takes place on Sunday, May 22 and all are welcome to take part.

It will be a heart-shaped stroll, walking in two groups, and will meet at 11.30am to set off at 12noon and return around 3pm to The Satellite Centre, Wellington Road, Greenfield.



The walk is about five miles and takes approximately 2.5 hours. There will be a half-hour lunch and toilet stop near The Diggle Hotel. Please bring your own packed lunch.

After, there will be afternoon tea and cake at The Satellite Centre, as well as a short talk by Jacqui Greenfield and Anne Webster who have recently returned from a trip to Palestine. There will also be a Palestinian goods stall.

The aim is for participants to enjoy a gentle guided walk as well as to learn about the current situation in Palestine and the recent expansion of the Fund into the West Bank.

Participation is by donation (suggested £10 but no amount too big or small) and you can donate on the day or online: https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/saddleworth-pwsf-fundraising-stroll

Anyone who wishes to attend the afternoon event from 3pm but not the walk is welcome to do so. Please confirm your attendance to either in advance by emailing saddleworth.pwsf@gmail.com

This academic year, the Fund has awarded scholarships to 68 young women in Gaza and seven in the West Bank.

These women have managed to continue their studies in spite of the additional challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, bombardments in Gaza and constraints of everyday life.

Saddleworth PWSF is pleased to contribute to the fundraising efforts of Sheffield Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund who co-ordinate the project and work closely with organisations in Gaza and the West Bank.

• Please do not attend this event if you or anyone in your household has had COVID-19 symptoms in the seven days prior to the event.

Your contact details will be recorded on arrival at the Satellite Centre and kept for three weeks after the event and provided to NHS Track and Trace if required.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

