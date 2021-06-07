Step out over Three Peaks in aid of Mahdlo Youth Zone

LOCALS are invited to put their best foot forward as the ‘Three Peaks of Saddleworth’ walk returns in aid of Mahdlo Youth Zone on Saturday, July 3.

The event, which has been running since 2016, is one of the charity’s largest annual fundraisers and saw a record number of people step out in 2019 to raise £13,000.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 walk was cancelled but Mahdlo is inviting appealing for local people and companies to join them this year for the walk around the beautiful Saddleworth countryside.

The walk, which is about 15 miles, will take in Indian’s Head, Pots and Pans and Wharmton Hill. The route is challenging, but achievable, and walkers are rewarded by some incredible views.

Fundraising Manager Claire Crossfield said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Three Peaks will be returning this year.

“We had so many people asking us to put it on again and we’re hoping it will be bigger and better than ever before.

“It’s a great way to put your lockdown exercise into action and raise funds for young people.

“You can compete as part of a team, individually or even as a relay as a family, and four-legged friends are welcome too!

“It takes around six hours to complete and our team are on hand to make sure that everyone makes it to the finish line.”

Mahdlo CEO Lucy Lees added: “The pandemic hit our fundraising capabilities hard but we’re bouncing back and putting some exciting plans into action.

“Young people need your support now more than ever. The funds raised will be invested into young people, giving them the best start in life.

“I really can’t wait to see people walking for Mahdlo and having a great day out.”

It costs £20 to enter and Mahdlo are asking participants commit to raising a minimum of £30.

Walkers will receive a commemorative t-shirt, medal, breakfast, picnic, refreshments along the route, and post-walk food at The Royal George.

You will also receive support for your fundraising efforts, including help with setting up your fundraising page, social media banners, sponsorship forms, etc.

If you would like to register for the event or have any questions, email Claire at events@mahdloyz.org or call 07894 243125.

