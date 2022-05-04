Story of unsung cyclist on route to Coliseum

THE remarkable true story of unsung champion cyclist Beryl Burton is coming to Oldham Coliseum.

This inspirational tour-de-force, written by actress Maxine Peake, is fuelled by rhubarb, northern charm and fierce determination.

Beryl Burton is quite possibly the most successful woman you’ve never heard of. She dominated cycling in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, becoming world pursuit champion, national pursuit champion, road racing world champion, national road racing champion, British record holder, world record holder, an MBE and an OBE.



What’s even more remarkable is that Beryl had a heart condition and early in her life doctors had advised she could never take part in strenuous activities.

When Maxine Peake was given Beryl’s autobiography as a gift she questioned why no one had ever written a play about her – so she wrote it herself.

Her debut stage play, Beryl began as a radio play, Beryl: A Love Story on Two Wheels, in which Maxine also starred. It was adapted for the stage in 2014, premiering at Leeds Playhouse coinciding with the start of the Tour de France in Yorkshire.

Oldham Coliseum Theatre’s production runs from May 7-21 then tours to Theatre by the Lake, Keswick (May 24-28) and The Dukes, Lancaster (June 7-11).

The production is directed by Coliseum Artistic Director Chris Lawson, designed by Irene Jade, with lighting design by Will Evans, sound design by Eliyana Evans and projection design by the theatre’s Digital Associate Grant Archer.

Hopping on their bikes and each playing multiple roles are Tori Burgess (Olivier Award nominated 2022), James Lewis, Charlie Ryan and Elizabeth Twells.

• Tickets to see Beryl at the Oldham Coliseum can be booked by calling the Box Office on 0161 624 2829 or online at www.coliseum.org.uk

