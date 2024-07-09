Strawberry Tea event to raise funds for Saddleworth Parish Chairman’s Charity

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council’s new chair is gearing up for the annual Strawberry Tea event – a favourite in the calendar!

Set to take place on Tuesday, July 16 at the Uppermill Civic Hall the afternoon aims to raise funds for the chairman’s chosen charities.

From 2 til 4 pm visitors are invited to indulge in an afternoon of delicious treats. While entrance to the event is free, attendees are encouraged to bring a prize for the tombola stall.

Cllr Barbara Beeley, who was recently appointed the role of chair, expressed her enthusiasm for the event and its importance in supporting various charitable causes within the parish.

The Strawberry Tea marks one of many fundraising efforts set to take place under her tenure.

Expect an array of refreshments including traditional scones, tea, coffee, biscuits, and, of course, strawberries—a summer delight.

