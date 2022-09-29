Strike action set to cause severe disruption to train services in October

RAIL customers are urged to plan ahead as further industrial action is set to cause major disruption to services in October.

Strike action by ASLEF, RMT and TSSA will significantly impact services on Saturday, October 1, with further action by ASLEF – and action short of a strike by TSSA – planned for Wednesday, October 5 and a strike by RMT and TSSA set to take place on Saturday, October 8.

TransPennine Express will only be able to operate a handful of services on each date and is urging customers to avoid travel unless their journey is absolutely essential.

A reduced train plan will also be in place on the days following each strike date, and trains will start later and finish earlier than normal.

These changes will also affect anyone heading to an event over this time period, including the Liverpool FC Vs Rangers match on October 4 as well as the Manchester City Vs FC Copenhagen game on October 5.

Due to the strike action, there will be no train services back to Glasgow after the Liverpool FC Vs Rangers game, with Rangers fans urged to plan ahead and seek alternative transport.

Anyone travelling to the Manchester City Vs FC Copenhagen match should seek alternative transport.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director at TransPennine Express, said: “The upcoming industrial action by the rail unions will cause severe disruption to services right across the country, and because of this, we will only be able to operate a handful of services for customers on selected routes, with the days following the strikes also affected.

“We are strongly recommending customers avoid travel unless their journey is absolutely essential on October 1, 2, 5, 6, 8 and 9 and seek alternative transport instead.”

The latest information on the industrial action can be found online, including details about the very limited timetable TPE plans to run on the strike dates as well as the amended timetable for the days following each strike.

Those making an essential journey on the affected dates are strongly advised to plan and check their journey carefully and allow extra time as trains that are running will be subject to further delays and cancellations.

Most of the train company’s managed stations will be closed on 1 and 8 October with no rail or replacement services available. Bikes will not be permitted on TPE services on 1, 2, 5, 6, 8 and 9 October.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

