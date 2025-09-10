Stunning Saddleworth home with stables, land and modern luxury hits the market

For Sale with West Riding – £1,600,000 – click here to view more

Welcome to Craig Mount, a magnificent family home where timeless design meets modern luxury in one of Saddleworth’s most desirable locations. Offering an enviable blend of privacy, space, and elegance, this five-bedroom residence is more than just a home – it’s a lifestyle.

Set within around 2.5 acres of grounds, Craig Mount is tucked away for peace and privacy yet remains just a short stroll from Dobcross village and the vibrant heart of Uppermill, known for its artisan cafés, welcoming pubs, independent shops, and strong community spirit. With excellent local schools, scenic countryside walks, and easy transport links into Manchester and beyond, the setting is truly unbeatable.

Key Features

Grand family home finished to a high specification

Five spacious bedrooms – two with luxury ensuites

Versatile ground-floor bedroom with its own entrance – ideal for multi-generational living

Stylish, high-specification kitchen, dining, and living area

Ground-floor shower and sauna room

Boot room/utility with excellent storage

Private grounds with three stables, tack/feed room, hay shelter, and double garage

Long driveway with ample parking

Within walking distance to Uppermill village

Energy Rating: E

Approached via a long private driveway, the property immediately impresses with its mature gardens, York stone patios, and extensive facilities for equestrian or outdoor pursuits. The stables and outbuildings provide exceptional flexibility – whether for horse lovers, car enthusiasts, or those seeking additional accommodation or studio space.

Inside, every detail has been considered. The ground floor combines practicality with luxury, featuring a separate boot room/utility and a versatile bedroom with its own entrance, perfect for extended family or guests. A luxurious shower and sauna room, crafted from Canadian Hemlock with state-of-the-art ceramic and carbon heaters, adds a unique wellness element to the home.

At its heart lies a stunning contemporary kitchen with a central quartz island, integrated appliances, wine cooler, boiling water tap, and an app-controlled six-ring induction hob with pop-up extractor. This space flows seamlessly into the dining and living areas, where stained glass windows, a multi-fuel fireplace, and full-height aluminium framed doors create a light-filled and inviting atmosphere, opening out onto the picturesque gardens.

The lounge showcases period charm with an ornate ceiling, sash windows, and a traditional open fireplace – perfect for cosy winter evenings.

Upstairs Elegance

The sweeping oak staircase leads to a bright landing and three generous bedrooms, including the master suite. A charming spiral staircase in one of the rooms leads to a mezzanine level – ideal for children or teens. A modern family bathroom completes the floor, while a hidden staircase reveals an attic room with dressing area and ensuite.

A True Showstopper

With its unique blend of modern finishes, character features, and versatile spaces, Craig Mount is a true showstopper. Rarely does a property combine such style, substance, and location.

To arrange your private viewing of this exceptional home, contact West Riding today.