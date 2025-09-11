New series filmed in Greater Manchester set for release on Netflix

It’s always great to see Saddleworth and other parts of Greater Manchester on screen, and soon residents from these parts will have another opportunity to spot some of their favourite settings. House of Guinness will soon drop on Netflix, and the offering from Steven Knight features plenty of scenes with a local backdrop.

The series itself focuses on the rise of the famous brewing company in Ireland and New York in the 1800s, but that didn’t stop the creators from choosing some beautiful filming locations around here.

House of Guinness Used Various Local Settings for Filming

With a lot of Knight’s work based in the UK and specifically the North West, the creator was comfortable continuing to use locations in the region when shooting House of Guinness. Many of the local backdrops that you’ll recognise when you watch the show serve as stand-ins for their settings in the story.

One of the key Greater Manchester filming spots for House of Guinness was Stockport’s Underbanks, which stood in for Dublin’s streets. The Oak Pub on Little Underbank was also transformed into a Victorian pub for the production. The Northern Quarter in Manchester also stepped in for parts of 19th century Dublin, thanks to its rich and old-fashioned architecture.

Along with these spots, the series also filmed in Liverpool and parts of Cheshire. Some of the most notable places used in these settings included St George’s Hall and Croxteth Hall, which were decorated to look like classic buildings in Dublin and New York.

Series From Hugely Successful Steven Knight

There will be a lot of hype around the new series, as it’s the latest offering from one of the UK’s greatest television writers. Knight is the mastermind behind various hit shows, including Peaky Blinders and SAS Rogue Heroes. The 66-year-old may be best known for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, though, which is one of the most successful game shows ever created.

With Knight generating booming franchises for both Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Peaky Blinders, there’s a chance that House of Guinness will also have a massive cultural impact. Indeed, Netflix could be banking on Knight’s previous success with this new series and could have a hit on its hands.

The new series is set for release this Autumn, and has the potential to be one of the biggest UK offerings on Netflix in recent times. Along with attracting people from the Greater Manchester region who want to see their beloved settings on screen, it will appeal to those who are interested in the story of how Guinness became such a famous company.