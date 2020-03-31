Stylish boutique with fashion for three generations opens in Grotton

A TREASURE trove of fashion to suit three generations has opened its doors in Grotton.

White Wall Clothing Company unveiled its newly furbished boutique, located upstairs through Grotton One Salon, at a special event in February.

Customers sipped on prosecco as they enjoyed the first glimpses of the stylish store, which stocks something for ladies from size 6 to 26 and of all ages.

For owner Lisa Capper it was a dream come true after successfully running her business at home for the last few years.

“I used to work in criminal law for 22 years but always wanted to do fashion,” explained Lisa, who is mum to Nyah, Beau and Indy.

“Then after maternity leave with my youngest daughter Indy, I realised I didn’t want to go back to law.

“I invested £300 in clothing and started selling it on Facebook, and it’s just grown from there.

“I’ve got a big following online and people kept asking, ‘Where is your shop?’.

“I set up at home and adapted a room into a second living room so customers could come and try things on.

“But it’s just become so popular and I’ve not got the space anymore! I had to get a storage facility as I have so much stock and we also decided to open a shop.

“It is only little but that’s how I want it. It’s good to have my own base where customers can come in, bring their children and just browse at their leisure. “And it’s ideal just being through Grotton One salon so you can make a day of it and have your nails and hair done in the same trip!”

Lisa prides herself selling quality clothes and offering the latest looks for the best value, with new styles brought in every week.

And a helping hand from her mum and 15-year-old daughter Nyah picking out the clothes ensures there is a mix of styles for all ages.

There is also a range of shoes, belts, bags and other accessories so shoppers can complete their look from head to toe.

White Wall Clothing Company also features at pop up shops across the community, including a permanent residency once a month at The Grapes pub in Lees.

And after seeing her business flourish, Lisa is helping others benefit from it too through affiliate marketing.

Affiliates can sign up to sell White Wall Clothing Company’s stock and receive commission, and there are no set up fees or charges involved.

Lisa said: “I want to help other people too. I was lucky but not everybody has the money to invest themselves.

“It’s something that’s ideal for mums sat at home or expectant mothers on maternity leave and they want a bit of extra income.”

• Find out more about White Wall Clothing Company on their website www.whitewallclothingcompany.co.uk or find them on Facebook.

They are open Tuesday to Saturday but closed on Sunday and Monday (available for boutique appointments).

