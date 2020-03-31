Footballers get to heart of the matter

MEMBERS of a walking football team have been given lessons in making sure they can deal with emergencies caused by heart problems – after seeing a close pal struck by them.

The players from Uppermill got together at Ebenezer Church in the village to be given a demonstration on just how vital cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can be. And there was a personal reason for the session after several of them found themselves at the centre of a real emergency during a recent session at Oldham Sports Centre.

For one of their group, who is not connected to Uppermill, suffered a cardiac arrest.

After receiving CPR from staff and then having a defibrillator used on him, the man survived and has had a coronary artery bypass graft done.

But the shock of the events led to members of the Uppermill Over-60s group being shown just how vital CPR is in situations like that – and how to do it.

Cath Johnstone, who runs Saddleworth Physiotherapy Clinic and is now a volunteer community first responder with North West Ambulance Service, led the session.

Men watched intently as they learned survival rates of a cardiac arrest without CPR is about nine per cent but with it and a defibrillator it rises to 50 per cent.

And the chances of surviving one decreases by 10 per cent with every untreated minute.

They were showed two examples of how early CPR can prove vital in the form of a 17-year-old Claire Crawford, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a netball game.

And how a man working for Yorkshire Air Ambulance suffered one at work, while BBC show Helicopter Heroes was being filmed.

Before being showed how to carry out CPR, the footballers were taught the DRSABC procedure in the event of someone having either a heart attack, which was described as a plumbing problem, or a cardiac arrest, an electrical problem.

DRSABC stands for Danger – making sure the surrounding area is clear – Response – shaking the patient and shouting at them – Shout for help – Airway – making sure the patient’s tongue does not drop back or vomit is blocking it – Breathing, which should be effortless and quiet – then CPR and calling 999.

The footballers were also spoken to by Graham Lee, husband of Ebenezer’s vicar Audrey, whose life was saved after suffering a cardiac arrest at home and is the reason why a defibrillator has been installed at the church, before their practical lesson.

“What happened at Oldham scared a lot of the members,” said Catherine. “So they asked if I would give them a demonstration on what to do if anything like that happens again.

“I was more than happy to show them just how vital CPR is in situations like that. It was great to show them the way.

“People just think having a defibrillator nearby can save them but CPR is the most vital thing in that kind of situation.”

