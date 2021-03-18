Submissions wanted for eighth Sahar International Short Film Festival

SUBMISSIONS are wanted for the eighth Sahar International Short Film Festival, which will take place from July 24-31.

Short filmmakers are invited to send a short HD film link by email to saharfilmfestival@gmail.com no later than May 7, 2021.

The festival provides a platform for young and emerging, professional, and talented filmmakers to showcase their cinematic talents.

It was launched in September 2014 and the management team is Mandana and Sahar Ansari and Martin Gleeson.

For the full terms and conditions for entries, please visit the website: https://saharfilmfestival.wixsite.com/sahar-film-festival

