Sale of derelict mill to unlock development potential?

THE future of derelict Wellington Mill in Greenfield has moved a step closer to being decided.

The disposal of the vacant vandalised premises on Wellington Road has been sold subject to planning consent, the Independent understands.

It has been advertised for sale for several years by Manchester-based property consultants WT Gunson.



It was once described as “potential for retirement apartments” with up to 50 units and the most likely future use will be residential.

The sales literature previously indicated Oldham Council wouldn’t have any “resistance to demolition and redevelopment”.

The Independent has asked the local authority if any plans have already been submitted or their officers asked for pre planning advice.

At one stage, it is believed an interested party was keen to keep the shell of the mill and redevelop from within.



Saddleworth businessman and entrepreneur Peter Bryant bought the historic mill – once home to the Knoll Spinning Company – 10 years ago.

Peter had a vision to turn the building, which he renamed New Knoll, into a business hub, including retail units, rental units, craft shops and office accommodation.

But the ideas never left the drawing board and Peter, who later sold the building, died last December.

The mill has become a regular target for vandals and intruders contributing to it becoming a blot on the landscape.

Wellington Mills in Greenfield, Saddleworth was built in 1852 for Shaw, Son and Lees cotton spinners.

The majority of the vast site, which fronted onto Chew Valley Road, was demolished to make way for the Tesco store that opened in December 2010.

