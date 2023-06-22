Successful car boot sale raises funds for Saddleworth School

SHOPPERS gathered and handed over welcome funds as a car boot sale drove into Saddleworth.

Organised by Friends of Saddleworth School, the event witnessed an impressive turnout, with more than 35 cars participating, creating a bustling atmosphere for bargain hunters.

The sale, held at the site in Diggle, proved to be a resounding success, attracting a range of sellers and buyers from the local community.

Visitors attended eager to discover unique treasures and bargains while contributing to a worthy cause.

From household goods to clothing, toys, books, and various collectables, the array of items on display catered to a wide range of interests and tastes.

The involvement of the Oldham Air Cadets as volunteers added an extra touch of community spirit to the proceedings. Volunteers worked tirelessly to guide vendors to their designated spots, assist visitors and maintain a pleasant atmosphere throughout the morning.

The inaugural car boot sale proved not only to be an enjoyable experience but also a successful fundraising initiative.

And the Friends of Saddleworth School announced a total of £763.39 was raised during the event.

Funds will be used to purchase equipment and resources for the benefit of the school’s students, supporting their educational endeavours and extracurricular activities.

Encouraged by this initial success, the Friends of Saddleworth School expressed their intention to hold more car boot sales in the future.

