Summer exhibition is first showcase of artists’ work after lockdown

MEMBERS of Saddleworth Group of Artists have never stopped painting during the pandemic – and the fruits of their labour can be seen at their summer exhibition.

The annual event will be held at Saddleworth Museum Art Gallery overlooking the canal in Uppermill, with the works on display throughout July.

Paintings and drawings in a variety of subjects and media by more than forty artists will be on display from July 3 to 31.

Patricia Kenworthy, Sand Sculpture John McCombs, Delph bridge, Early Evening Sunlight Glynis Thorpe, Reflections of blue and orange Edward Bates, Towards the farm

Admission to the exhibition is free. The Museum and Art Gallery are open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm 4pm.

During the pandemic, the group also held online shows in collaboration with the museum, which proved very popular.

But this is the first ‘real life’ exhibition in many months, and the artists can’t wait to hang their paintings on the walls!

Find out more about members and see images of their work on their new website: saddleworthartists.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

