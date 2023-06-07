Summer Fair to bring family fun to Greenfield Primary

THERE will be fun and games for all the family at a Summer Fair at Greenfield Primary School.

On Saturday, June 17 from 3pm-6pm, visitors can enjoy inflatables, craft stalls and fairground games as well as live entertainment throughout the afternoon, a licensed bar and food.

Entry costs 50p (pay on the door). Cash preferred but a card reader will be available to buy tokens. Please bring your own seating.

The event is being hosted on the school’s playing field on Shaw Street, organised by the school’s PTA which raises funds for the benefit of the pupils.

Their other events this year have included Easter activity events, a comedy night, a cheese and wine evening, a design a crown competition and a chocolate bingo.

