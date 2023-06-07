Future of Whit Friday contest under review as complaint made

A WHIT Friday Brass Band Contest organising committee admits it is reviewing whether to keep on going as it complains over this year’s event.

Those running the Scouthead and Austerlands event say they are writing to Oldham Council to voice their displeasure at what went on.

They have since withdrawn comments that sparked social media speculation about what occurred and what will happen in future.

But secretary David Needham hinted there will be discussions over whether to keep it going at Dawson’s Field in Scouthead.

He told Saddleworth Independent: “We have since withdrawn the post and will be submitting a letter of complaint to Oldham Council.

“I withdrew the post because of all the speculation.

“We may make an announcement when the committee either confirms the end of our contest or otherwise.”

Overall Saddleworth winners Brighouse and Rastrick came out on top of this year’s Scouthead and Austerlands contest, taking the Village Rosebowl trophy.

They were followed by WFEL Fairey, Hepworth and GUS.

But Oldham borough Councillor Luke Lancaster said the talk that followed was a concern.

He said: “I am most alarmed by these reports from the contest held at Dawson’s Field.

“The authorities, be that Greater Manchester Police or Oldham Council, ought to deal with these situations delicately, and in a spirit of understanding and respect.

“Our Whit Friday band contests are vital to Saddleworth’s community life, but they only take place because of the sterling work of volunteers, who should be supported in their efforts, not undermined.

“I have privately received positive comment from a couple of bands who participated in the Scouthead and Austerlands contest this year, and they were very complimentary about its efficient organisation.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

