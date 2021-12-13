Summershade Pleasure Gardens – readers reminisce

LAST month’s article on the former Summershade Pleasure Gardens prompted Independent reader Philip Buckley to reminisce about the once popular Grasscroft location.

He recalled: “My uncle (Harry Winterbottom, builder) told me many years ago the proprietor of the site took his money to the bank in Greenfield one Monday morning in a wheelbarrow after a particularly good weekend.

“Bearing in mind most ‘rides’ would only cost a penny or perhaps less and the old penny was as large as our 50p piece, this story might well be true.

“My uncle also told me that a similar site was situated on Yarns Hill, Greenfield under Pots and Pans, during the First World War.

He would have been about eight to 10 years old at the time.

“About 30 years ago, I put a metal detector over the site and found several coins from that period and several army buttons.”

