Superb GCSE results for Oldham Hulme Grammar School pupils despite ‘most horrendous circumstances’

OLDHAM Hulme Grammar School’s principal praised pupils for overcoming ‘the most horrendous set of circumstances’ to achieve a superb set of GCSE results.

CJD Mairs said: “Our Year 11 students are celebrating a superb set of GCSE results.

“They have endured the most horrendous set of circumstances from the uncertainty generated by the lockdown to the anxiety that the controversy surrounding the use of Ofqual’s algorithm will have created.

“Our students had already worked extremely hard before lockdown and they did not stop working on March 20.

“Instead they engaged fully with their online lessons and undertook A Level bridging courses when GCSE study ended in May.

“They are therefore very well placed to embark upon the next stage of their education and we are very proud of them.

“No-one would pretend that grades are not important, but I believe that in years to come it is the personal qualities that they have demonstrated in this crisis of determination, resilience and initiative that will set these young people apart.

“I am also very proud of our dedicated staff team who worked tirelessly to continue to teach and support our students through this time.

“Their results are excellent and there are many impressive individual performances. Our top performing girl and boy have achieved 10 Grade 9s and nine Grade 9s respectively.

“However, there are many success stories across our ability range and we share our students’ joy and relief.”

