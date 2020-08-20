Oldham Council announces ‘voluntary redundancies’ as part of cost-cutting measures

FURTHER cost-saving measures are being implemented at Oldham Council, to tackle a funding gap of £30m in the current financial year.

Due to a £215m reduction in Government funding over the last decade, teamed with the estimated £20m cost of the Coronavirus pandemic to the authority, difficult decisions now have to be taken to enable the council to continue delivering vital services.

At the start of the pandemic, Oldham Council was told by the Government to spend whatever was needed to deal with the impact of Coronavirus. However, the money received so far does not cover the amount of money the council has spent in providing additional support to residents and businesses, combined with a substantial loss in income.

In order to close the funding gap, from Monday 24 August Oldham Council will therefore be asking staff to consider voluntary redundancy and a number of other cost-saving measures such as working fewer hours or “buying” additional holiday.

Oldham Council Leader Sean Fielding said: “Everyone at Oldham Council and Team Oldham has gone above and beyond to ensure we have been there for Oldham residents during the Coronavirus pandemic. They’ve been there to collect waste and recycling, to take calls on our emergency helpline, provide emergency food parcels to those most isolated and more.

“Asking our staff to now consider voluntary redundancy is not a decision that has been made lightly and not what any of us would wish. However, we have to explore all options for saving money due to the scale of the budget challenge we face.

“I urge the Government to fully support our continued effort in protecting the residents of Oldham and ensure we, and other local authorities, receive fair funding in these most challenging of times.”

Support those who have selflessly worked for the most vulnerable throughout this crisis, sign here today – https://www.oldham.gov.uk/ SOSOldham

Share this story: Tweet





Print

